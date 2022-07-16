Watch: Superbon Singha Mawynn lands karate-style flying kick on Trainer Gae at the beach

Arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world, Superbon Singha Mawynn took his training out of the gym and to the beach. A clip of this session has been posted on the ONE Championship Instagram page.

In the post, Superbon can be seen landing a flying karate-style kick on his trainer Gae. The caption accompanying the video reads:

“Superbon Singha Mawynn takes FLIGHT ✈️”

Watch the kick below:

With nearly 20,000 likes, many fans likened the kick to the moveset of Liu Kang, a popular character from the Mortal Kombat video game and film franchise.

When Superbon isn’t busy landing video game-type kicks on the beach, he’s busy being the best in the world at his chosen craft.

With over 100 career wins, Superbon Singha Mawynn entered ONE Championship in 2020 and continued his dominance with wins over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan and Marat Grigorian.

His win over Petrosyan sent shockwaves through the combat sports community as Superbon scored a highlight reel headkick knockout just seconds into the second-round of their bout at ONE: First Strike.

The win made Superbon the promotion’s first featherweight kickboxing world champion. He would go on to successfully defend the title against Grigorian at the promotion’s 10th anniversary spectacle ONE X.

Superbon Singha Mawynn anticipates a showdown with Chingiz Allazov next

With three straight jaw-dropping wins in the Circle, Superbon is looking ahead to his next opponent. That appears to be the Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix winner Chingiz Allazov.

While no official announcement has been made, the promotion asked fans if they were ready for a showdown between Superbon and Allazov on Twitter. This indicated that it would be the next featherweight kickboxing title bout.

While speaking to Calf Kick Sports, Superbon had this to say about his next potential opponent:

"He's good, he's on the top level. He's quick, big guy, and tall. I think, for me, right now no one can stop me."

On his path to winning the Featherweight Kicboxing World Grand Prix, Allazov won three straight, including a bout against eight-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Looking ahead to a showdown with Superbon Singha Mawynn, ‘Chinga’ had this to say while speaking to Sportskeeda MMA:

"I won this tournament, this was a big job... But I focus now on Superbon... Me and my team said maybe that me Superbon [is an] easier fight. The fight with Sitthichai is more hard than Superbon. We said this."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far