Watch: Superbon Singha Mawynn pops the question ... mark kick

Superbon Singha Mawynn is constantly in the gym drilling his arsenal of kicks. ONE Championship recently shared a video of the kickboxing world champion throwing and landing a question mark kick on his training partner.

Superbon is an expert in kickboxing. In his most recent fight, he defended his ONE Championship featherweight title against Marat Grigorian.

Grigorian entered this bout as a former champion in GLORY Kickboxing and K-1. Superbon put on a masterclass, shutting down Grigorian for a unanimous decision victory.

Prior to that, he captured the inaugural ONE Kickboxing featherweight title when he earned a headkick knockout against kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan. Petrosyan made his debut in ONE Championship as a former titleholder of K-1 MAX, GLORY Kickboxing, and several others.

With his wins against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Nordin Ben Moh, Davit Kiria, and others, Superbon Singha Mawynn has put together one of the best resumes in combat sports history.

Superbon Singha Mawynn eyes other titles in ONE

Kickboxing champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has his eyes set on collecting more gold belts in ONE Championship. He said he wants to earn a Muay Thai title and an MMA title. Speaking to SCMP in an interview, he said:

"I want to have three [championship belts]... I try to go to MMA after Muay Thai... Maybe we can go with mixed rules, like Rodtang... It should be fun... It would be the featherweight champion [Thanh Le]."

The reigning Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee responded to the callout and said he would welcome the kickboxing champion to a match. He said in an interview with SportskeedaMMA:

“I don’t really know the future and I don’t know when we can have this match between Superbon and me. I know he’s great, I saw all of his fights and especially his last fight where he had an impressive performance.”

Before Superbon can change sports though, he has a major challenge ahead of him. His next title defense will be against the ONE Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov. The latter won the Grand Prix title earlier this year.

Chingiz Allazov, a former K-1 champion, and Superbon used to train together and now will face off later this year. No official date has yet been set but it will be an electric fight between these two great kickboxers.

