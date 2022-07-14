“This is another huge step forward in my life” - Superbon Singha Mawynn relishes chance to fight at US primetime

Superbon Singha Mawynn is already a massive star in his home country of Thailand, but he’s more than ready to make his mark in the larger North American market.

He can do just that when he travels to Los Angeles next week.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and former ONE world title challenger Stamp Fairtex will fly together to the United States early next week for ONE Championship’s press conference. The presser is set to officially launch the promotion's partnership with Amazon Prime Video.

Many other big names, including Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson and ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, are expected to attend.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon reminisced about how much he loved spending time training in the United States and he can’t wait to return to the “land of the free.”

“Of course, I am one hundred percent excited for this press conference and to potentially be on one of the Prime Video cards in ONE Championship. I’ve trained in the US and I love it. I can’t wait to showcase my skills in front of a North American audience.”

Superbon Singha Mawynn rose to legendary status when he knocked out the iconic Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike in October 2021 to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

He’s since defended his world title against Marat Grigorian at ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary show, ONE X, this past March.

It’s expected that Superbon will be one of the main stars in ONE Championship’s impending push into the North American market following the promotion’s deal with Amazon.

ONE Championship and Amazon recently signed a multi-year deal that will see streaming platform Prime Video broadcast 12 live events annually. The cards will be exclusively available on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Superbon Singha Mawynn is ready for his American debut

Aware of the responsibility that he carries, Superbon Singha Mawynn is more than hyped for a potential debut on North American screens.

Superbon will be at the Los Angeles press conference alongside other top stars like Demetrious Johnson, ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, Stamp, ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, Jonathan Haggerty, Mikey Musumeci, and Danielle Kelly.

The kickboxing world champion said competing on North American screens is a huge leap for his already storied career.

“It’s a good opportunity to show the American fans what I can do, and the skills that I bring to the table. This is another huge step forward in my life, and to be able to compete on the global stage of ONE Championship, I am truly grateful.”

