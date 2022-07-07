Superbon Singha Mawynn shows how to redirect the teep kick

Superbon Singha Mawynn is an expert in Muay Thai and kickboxing. He is one of the top pound-for-pound kickboxers in the world with an almost flawless technique. The ONE kickboxing world champion also teaches his striking techniques to other practitioners.

On Instagram, the ONE Championship titleholder shared a video on how to counter the teep kick:

"When you catch the legs try this technique."

This teep counter was taught to Superbon by all-time great Buakaw Banchamek, who is arguably the greatest kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter in history. Here is the video of Buakaw teaching this exact teep counter to the ONE featherweight kickboxing champion:

Watch the video below:

Buakaw describes the counter technique:

"We can back off a bit. Let it out of his radius only about half a step and it will not hit us. And we grabbed it. Here's how we did it, we used our gloves to clamp it on his heel. Lock it and push it out a bit. Then back off, and he will not be able to balance. If we just let go, he'll almost fall. Then he come to our fist... There is no way to escape."

ONE kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn

Buakaw has passed his decades worth of knowledge down to fighters such as Superbon, who has been able to capture a world title in ONE Championship. He won the kickboxing world title last year after shocking the world when he scored an emphatic head-kick KO of Giorgio Petrosyan.

The fight was Petrosyan's first loss in nearly a decade. Buakaw and Petrosyan only fought once, which ended in a draw in 2007. The student was able to go one better against the same opponent in 2021.

SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion!

Additionally, Superbon Singha Mawynn has stopped former GLORY kickboxing world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and former K-1 champion Marat Grigorian. Next, he is expected to defend his title against ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov later this year.

On his next title challenger, Superbon told Tim Wheaton of Calf Kick Sports:

"He's good, he's on the top level. He's quick, big guy, and tall. I think, for me, right now no one can stop me... We do our best... We do what we're good at... The fight is going to be fun."

Check out the full interview below:

With some impressive victories, Superbon Singha Mawynn is considered a top pound-for-pound kickboxer who is immensely proud of his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

