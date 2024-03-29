Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand says becoming a two-sport world champion is still at the top of his priority list.

If he's successful in capturing gold in his next fight, the 33-year-old says he will be looking to unify the featherweight kickboxing gold before coming after the equivalent belt in Muay Thai once again.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superbon talked about challenging himself by competing in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

The 33-year-old Singha Mawynn representative stated:

"Yeah, of course. I want my kickboxing belt back, and I can go like this: fight kickboxing, next fight Muay Thai, next fight kickboxing, next fight Muay Thai. I think it's fine for me. I love to fight. I love to challenge myself."

In December last year, Superbon challenged featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai, falling via a close five-round majority decision to his Thai compatriot. The 33-year-old wants nothing more than another shot at Muay Thai gold in the future.

But before all that, Superbon has the opportunity to become a kickboxing world champion again when he steps into the ring for his next fight.

Superbon Singha Mawynn locks horns with Marat Grigorian for interim gold at ONE Friday Fights 58

Superbon Singha Mawynn can't wait to throw down next week, when he gets the chance to claim a piece of the featherweight kickboxing throne.

Superbon is set to face No. 2-ranked ONE Championship featherweight kickboxer Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

It is their third meeting overall and second under the ONE Championship banner. The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.