Superbon suggests Tawanchai rivalry is only just beginning: “I’m going to fight him until I win”

Superbon believes his rivalry with Tawanchai is far from over.

Despite having come up short against Tawanchai on two separate occasions—both in the art of eight limbs—Superbon has no intention of putting his rivalry with the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion to bed until he's secured a victory over him—one way or another.

"Yes, I’m going to fight him until I win," Superbon told Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post.

While Tawanchai has two wins over Superbon in four-ounce gloves, he's never had the opportunity to challenge his countryman for his ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Unfortunately, Tawanchai's loss to Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172 in Japan likely set him back a little bit in that regard. But with Superbon still chomping at the bit to get a win over Tawanchai, it's safe to assume that the two Thai warriors will cross paths once again before long.

Until then, Superbon will have to prepare himself for a title unification clash with Noiri, the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world titleholder.

Superbon is already preparing for a showdown with Masaaki Noiri following the events of ONE 172

With Masaaki Noiri's shocking third-round TKO over Tawanchai inside the Saitama Super Arena, he's guaranteed himself a showdown with Superbon sometime in 2025.

No official announcements have been made regarding when and where the two will go toe-to-toe, but Superbon is already preparing himself for the inevitable scrap.

"I'm waiting for the offer from ONE Championship," Superbon said. "But yeah, everyone said that it's going to happen like that, so I'm preparing myself already. Because preparing is better than not, so I have started training.”

Can Noiri shock the world once again and trade in his interim title for undisputed gold, or will Superbon remind the world why he is one of the P4P greatest strikers in kickboxing history?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

