Superbon teases ‘new techniques’ in upcoming fight against Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon Singha Mawynn understands that he has to upgrade his skill set if he hopes to wrestle away the ONE featherweight kickboxing crown from Chingiz Allazov in the future.

Understandably, the top-ranked contender has started preparing for that inevitable bout.

Before he gets booked for a potential showdown for the gold, though, Superbon must get past his next assignment in the talent-packed weight class.

He faces No.5-ranked Tayfun Ozcan next at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9, and he is fired up to showcase what he's been working on throughout his fight camp in Thailand.

The 32-year-old lifelong martial artist said:

“In my training for the upcoming fight, I have practiced new techniques to utilize them in the ring.”

The Muay Thai and kickboxing specialist hopes to use his newfound skills to increase his leverage over the rest of the chasing pack, a list of world-class talents that includes his next opposite number.

Ozcan brings a 1-2 slate at the promotion into this battle, and the Dutch-Turkish striker feels a win over Superbon would do wonders for his chances of starting a positive run.

Superbon, on the flip side, wants to use this bout to recover from his loss and maintain his charge for another clash for gold.

Catch the pair slug it out at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9. The bill will be headlined by a ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title tussle between holder Regian Eersel and challenger Dmitry Menshikov.

Fans in North America with an active Amazon Prime membership can catch the action live and for free.

