Superbon vows he’s never getting knocked down again

Humbled and defeated after being knocked out in his last fight, Superbon Singha Mawynn vows not to go through the same experience again.

The 32-year-old Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to now-division king Chingiz Allazov, who was impressive in knocking him out in the second round of their title clash back in January.

The Armenian juggernaut attacked from all directions, which Superbon had a difficult time handling, culminating with a straight hand midway into the second frame that instantly took the lights out on the former champion.

Thai superstar said it was an unpleasant way to go out and if he could help it, something he does not want to go through once more.

Armed with the lessons of that sour experience, Superbon is making sure he is fully prepared for everything when he returns to action this week at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“Yes. I respect them with their quick punching and the power of their punching. But I prepared for that 100 per cent. I'm not going to get knocked down anymore.” [2:10 onwards]

Superbon battles Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan in a featured featherweight kickboxing collision at ONE Fight Night 11, which will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Like the former division champion, ‘Turbine’ is out to redeem himself after losing in his last fight against Marat Grigorian by way of a unanimous decision.

Currently, the No. 5 contender in the weight class, 31-year-old Tayfun Ozcan believes that a victory in his upcoming fight will do a lot in his push to climb the rankings and earn a title shot consideration.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available on U.S. prime time and is for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

