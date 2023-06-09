Superbon says losing is part of the game: “We come back to fight”

Superbon recognizes that losing is just part of the game. Instead of harping on it, he chose to get back into the gym and continued to improve himself for future fights.

Superbon will step into the newly renovated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Friday night determined to get back into the win column after suffering his first loss inside the Circle this year. Superbon surrendered his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship in January after being finished in the second round of his ONE Fight Night 6 headliner with newly minted ONE world champion Chingiz Allazov.

Three months later, Superbon’s close friend and fellow former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama suffered a similar fate, handing his bantamweight Muay Thai world title over to Jonathan Haggerty after succumbing to an opening-round barrage from ‘The General’ at ONE Fight Night 9.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Superbon spoke about the losses that he and Nong-O endured mere months apart but recognizes that the best thing they can do is get back in the gym and keep moving forward.

“For me and Nong-O, I think it's normal because we have a lot of experience in losing. And we just go back to the gym, go training, and step back and we never give up,” Superbon said. “We are tough fighters. We come back to fight anytime.”

Nong-O is yet to book his return to the ring, but fans only have a few hours to wait before Superbon is back in action as he is set to square off with Turkish-Dutch standout Tayfun Ozcan. ‘Turbine’ holds an impressive 84 wins in his combat sports career and could very well establish himself as the featherweight division’s next kickboxing world title challenger should he secure a win over Superbon in The Land of Smiles.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

