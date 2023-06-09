Tayfun Ozcan recalls how he beat the odds to reach kickboxing heights

Tayfun Ozcan revealed his life story before his upcoming kickboxing match.

Ozcan endured a long journey to become an elite kickboxer. On June 9, The number five-ranked fighter in the ONE featherweight kickboxing division has an opportunity to change the trajectory of his career at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Before taking on Superbon, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, ‘Turbine’ detailed some of his struggles growing up in an interview with ONE, which was transcribed and shared on Instagram:

“It was hard with seven children in the family, especially when your father has an addiction. That’s the most difficult part. All the money went to his addiction. When I young, I used my energy in a negative way because I needed love, but I didn’t get the love. So, I was looking for attention and then I was seeking negative attention. That’s why I was the black sheep.”

Tayfun Ozcan continued by saying:

“Later on, I was accepted at this kickboxing club and it was somewhere I could use my energy. I couldn’t pay for classes because my father didn’t pay and I didn’t have any money. My trainer at the time saw something in me and let me train for free. Without it, I don’t know what I would have done. Kickboxing was my savior.”

Tayfun Ozcan needs to be ready for war if he plans to win at ONE Fight Night 11. Superbon is coming off a devastating knockout loss this past January at ONE Fight Night 6, where he was dethroned of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship by Chingiz Allazov. Therefore, the Thai superstar is extra motivated to get back on track and earn a world title shot.

Meanwhile, Ozcan last fought in September 2022 and suffered a razor-thin loss against Marat Grigorian. ‘Turbine’ plans to prove he can become a world champion by defeating Superbon, adding a legendary name to his resume.

Superbon vs. Tayfun Ozcan goes down inside the iconic Lumpine Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

