ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is ready to take his show on the road, specifically to the United States.

Before 2022 came to a close, ONE Championship made a blockbuster announcement that the promotion would be heading to North America for the first time ever.

On May 5, 2023, ONE will present ONE Fight Night 10, headlined by a highly anticipated trilogy bout between flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and former titleholder Adriano Moraes.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superbon revealed his desire to be part of the festivities when ONE invades the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The Thai kickboxer said:

“I already said to them that I wanna go and fight there because I have a lot of friends there right now. I wanna go fight and show them the real fighting in America.”

Before he hops on a plane to the mainland, the featherweight kickboxing king will step inside the circle on Friday night to defend his crown against No. 1-ranked contender Chingiz Allazov in the ONE on Fight Night 6 on Prime Video headliner.

Fans in North America can watch the two best pound-for-pound kickboxers in the world square off live and for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Catch the full interview below:

Superbon does not believe Chingiz Allazov is any more dangerous than his previous opponents

Superbon Singha Mawynn has squared off with some of the best kickboxers in the world under the ONE banner. Each time he comes out on top, and he expects to do it once again on Friday night when he steps into the main event spotlight with Chingiz Allazov.

Discussing his ONE Fight Night 6 opponent with the promotion, the champion said:

“Surely, he is a strong opponent,” Superbon said. “He just won the World Grand Prix tournament. He is the same level as Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat, or even Sittichai. He is one of the best kickboxers in ONE. But still, for me, he’s not better than Petrosyan, Marat, or Sitthichai. If I’m not careless I will never lose to him. And careless is not in my dictionary.”

Chingiz Allazov shared a similar sentiment following his win over Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix tournament at ONE X.

He said:

"I said before the fight with Sitthichai [that] for me Sitthichai is better than Grigorian and better than Petrosyan and better than Superbon.”

