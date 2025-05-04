Superfight tease? Dana White brings Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford face-to-face

Dana White recently took to his Instagram story with a picture of Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford. However, it wasn't any picture of either man, it was of a staredown between them in White's presence. The picture was devoid of a caption, but the implication was clear.

The two boxing greats are set to face each other, and the promotional efforts for the matchup have begun. It's a matchup that's been in the boxing ether for quite some time now, but only recently picked up steam, with White taking a vested interest in it.

A screenshot of Dana White's Instagram story featuring Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford

White, the UFC CEO, is set to enter the boxing world as a promoter alongside Saudi minister and GEA chairman Turki Alalshikh. The pair are spearheading a new boxing league under the unofficial banner of TKO Boxing as a nod to TKO Group Holdings, a conglomerate of which the UFC is now a part.

On the boxing front, both Álvarez and Crawford are coming off wins. The legendary Mexican just defeated William Scull via unanimous decision in a forgettable fight to become the first-ever two-time undisputed super middleweight champion.

Meanwhile, Crawford captured the WBA and vacant WBO interim super welterweight belts in a tough unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov. Now, the two all-time greats will lock horns on Sep. 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

It is one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year, with 2025 looking to be a shutout year for boxing in terms of event success.

Dana White was not present for the other Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford staredown

After claiming victory over William Scull via unanimous decision, the now two-time undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez took part in a face-off with Terence Crawford in the ring. The staredown was presided over by Turki Alalshikh, not Dana White, who ensured that things never became physical.

Check out the Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford staredown:

The two men jawed at each other, but no further incident took place. They will now clash in a bout that's sure to crown the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

