‘Supergirl’ not interested in making the jump to MMA at this point of her career: “Not in the near future”

After finding success in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, Anna Jaroonsak has no interest in making the move to mixed martial arts. For now, that is.

After scoring back-to-back wins in Muay Thai, Jaroonsak made the jump to kickboxing for a showdown with current ONE atomweight world champion Stamp Fairtex. ‘Supergirl’ came up short, losing a closely contested split decision, but she bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 13.

On November 3, ‘Supergirl’ will look for her second straight victory in kickboxing as she meets 48-win veteran Cristina Morales inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of her second appearance of 2023, Jaroonsak was asked about a potential move to mixed martial arts, following in the footsteps of her sister, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

“Not in the near future,” Supergirl revealed in an interview with ONE Championship. “I do enjoy trying MMA from time to time, though. It brings a sense of freshness to the training. I like doing new things.”

After earning back-to-back wins against Brooke Farrell and KC Carlos in the art of eight limbs, ‘Wondergirl’ made the move to MMA, scoring a first-round submission against Zeba Bano at ONE 157 last year. She most recently went toe-to-toe with reigning ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan in a special rules striking contest at ONE Fight Night 14.

Though we may not see Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak make the move to MMA like her sister, fight fans will undoubtedly tune in anytime she steps inside the Circle, whether it be in four-ounce gloves or eight-ounce ones.

