Watch: ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak’s gut-wrenching knee strikes can end fights instantly

Muay Thai striker Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak has perfected her spearing knee technique. In a video posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, viewers can enjoy watching this abdominal destroyer.

ONE shared the following clip:

"Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak's knees are on another LEVEL."

It is a video of 'Supergirl’s' spearing knee strike. Rather than bringing the knee directly up into the abdomen of her opponent, she raises her knee and pushes it forward with the force of her hips.

In an interview with ONE she discussed this strike and how she came up with it She said:

“I don’t even remember when I did or learned that knee strike – it just came up. I used it in the ring and my opponent got injured badly. That was when I realized I was good at that knee-on-abs strike... If they’re too close and you use this knee kick, it gives you space. The knee pushes right into the abs... I tried taking that knee kick before. It’s a different kind of pain."

‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is also a high school student

'Supergirl’ began training in Muay Thai when she was just learning how to walk and even had 40 fights by the time she was 16 years old. Since making her ONE debut in 2020, she is a perfect 2-0 in the organization. The Thai-born fighter would have taken more fights but she is still attending high school.

In an interview with ONE, she described her challenging schedule:

“I study every day during the weekdays. I train in the morning, and then I go to my online classes. After classes, I go back to training. It’s more tiring than usual. But during this holiday season, it was better because there was no school. I could focus on training, and it’s almost time for the match.”

The young Thai athlete struggles to balance being a full-time fighter and a full-time student. But between training and studying, time is not a luxury that ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak has. She explained:

“I didn’t have time to hang out with my friends, although I wished I had time to go out with them. Sometimes I’d get a day off, but I was already too tired... People around my age don’t work this hard, don’t have this much experience... Once I looked back, the fact that I sacrificed my time studying and boxing is worth it. My patience has paid me back.”

‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak has no fight officially scheduled, but fans are excited to see more of her in the circle and are hoping to see her back before the end of 2022.

