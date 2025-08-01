Supergirl says she fell out of love with fighting: “That ‘I want to punch someone’ feeling just wasn’t there”

Fans and pundits alike wondered why Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak took some time off from the ONE Championship ring.Turns out, the 21-year-old young star felt like she lost the spark that inspired her to pursue a professional career in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.'Supergirl' showed the world that all the hype surrounding her was justified following a resounding first-round knockout win over Milagros Lopez in her promotional debut back in 2020.The Supergirl Jaroonsak Gym affiliate went on to score two more wins and gained more fans for her incredible performance against a three-sport queen, Stamp Fairtex, despite falling short in their encounter.However, all that momentum came to a screeching halt after a shocking TKO defeat to Cristina Morales in 2023.'Supergirl' went dark after, choosing to shun away from the public eye and even hopped off social media for some time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Thai phenom needed some time for herself to rediscover her passion for fighting. She told the promotion in an exclusive interview:&quot;ONE has contacted me many times before, but I wasn’t ready then. I was busy with work, and that ‘I want to punch someone’ feeling just wasn’t there. But now, I genuinely feel ready.&quot;'Supergirl' rediscovered her passion ahead of ONE Fight Night 34 returnThe break from competition allowed 'Supergirl' to alleviate the pressure, and she soon felt her competitive juices flowing again.Much to the delight of fight fans across the world, the promising striker will make her way back to the global stage at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video this Friday, Aug. 1, at Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAhead of her showdown with Bulgarian hotshot Teodora Kirilova, the 21-year-old phenom said she's happy to rekindle her love for the sport:&quot;Before, fighting was fun for me, and I felt so happy. But when the negative comments started coming in, it just wasn't enjoyable anymore. It felt like it wasn't a sport anymore,&quot; she told ONE.Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness ONE Fight Night 34 for free live as it happens in U.S. primetime.