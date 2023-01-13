Supergirl unsure who wins between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes, wants to fight in U.S.

Muay Thai phenom 'Supergirl' is unsure of who will get their hand raised in the highly anticipated trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. The bout is set to headline ONE Championship's first event in North America.

The promotion is slated to make its long-awaited stateside debut in May and the card couldn't have a more thrilling main event. 'Supergirl' also hopes to book a fight on the ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video card.

She told the promotion:

"DJ will fight in his home country. He should get power from his fans. Adriano is good, too. In my view, the result would be 50-50."

Anna Jaroonsak added, saying:

"It would be great if I have an opportunity to go there because I have quite a large fan base in the US."

'Mighty Mouse' and Adriano Moraes will enter this high-stakes rubber match in search of bragging rights, as each man has earned a stoppage victory over the other.

'Supergirl' proud of her sister's accomplishments, hopes to one day compete in mixed martial arts

In Jaroonsak's first meeting with Ekaterina Vandaryeva, she earned a split decision victory. She was confident in putting on a masterclass in their originally scheduled rematch for later today, but a last-minute change now pins 'Supergirl' against the great Stamp Fairtex.

Expect the young phenom to leave everything in the circle, regardless of opponent. Like Stamp, Jaroonsak actually hopes to transition to MMA one day. She told ONE:

“I learned some BJJ techniques at Marrok Force MMA with BJJ black-belt coach, DJ Jackson. And sometimes, I practice BJJ with my sister [Nat Wondergirl]. I think if I train more in this sport, I will probably compete in MMA someday.”

'Supergirl' continued, adding:

"She did great, she was always so calm and did not panic in any situation, even though she was overly excited because it was her first MMA fight. I believe in her skills because I have seen her practice every single day. She is always improving and always learning new skills.”

The importance of this bout between Jaroonsak and Stamp cannot be understated, as both women are yearning for statement victories.

Be sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13 to watch the recently booked matchup between Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak and Stamp Fairtex, live from Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch a video highlighting the successes of Jaroonsak and her sister 'Wondergirl' below, courtesy of ONE:

