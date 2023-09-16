Superlek declares he’s still not at the top of his game: “I’m still aiming for my next belt”

Superlek believes he hasn’t reached his full potential as a fighter.

Over the last four-and-a-half years, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has separated himself as one of the most talented strikers on the ONE Championship roster. Although he’s become a world champion and created a thrilling highlight reel, the 27-year-old Thai superstar isn’t satisfied with his accomplishments.

During an interview with ONE, the reigning flyweight kickboxing world champion had this to say:

“I think I’m still not at the top of the game yet. I’m still aiming for my next belt in the Muay Thai division. Maybe I would be fully satisfied if I became a ONE Muay Thai world champion.”

Superlek has been impressively active in 2023. He started by becoming the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion in January before defending his throne two months later. Since then, he’s prioritized his goal of becoming a ONE Muay Thai world champion.

Between late June and early July, ‘The Kicking Machine’ secured two knockout wins in a three-week span. As a result, he’s earned an opportunity to compete in a blockbuster matchup between Thai superstars.

On September 22, Superlek will face Rodtang for 'The Iron Man's' flyweight Muay Thai world title in the ONE Friday Fights 34 main event. They were scheduled to fight earlier this year before Rodtang pulled out with an undisclosed injury.

Luckily, the fans won’t have to wait much longer for one of the most intriguing Muay Thai matchups that can be made in any promotion.

Rodtang vs. Superlek goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. The entire event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers on ONE's official YouTube.