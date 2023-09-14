Superlek hopes old foe Danial Williams becomes champion: “He has a lion's heart”

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeated Danial Williams in their title clash earlier this year. He, however, was impressed with the Australian and wishes the best for him in his future quests.

‘The Kicking Machine’ successfully defended his world title against ‘Mini T’ in March, winning by knockout in the third round.

Danial Williams though was a late-replacement opponent in said match but showed tremendous heart and made Superlek work throughout. It was something that was not lost on the reigning flyweight kickboxing champion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 27-year-old Kiatmoo0 Gym standout said he is rallying behind Danial Williams in his pursuit to achieve greater heights.

Superlek said:

“My advice for Danial, I hope you become the new Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion. Danial is a talented fighter. He has a lion's heart. He is brave enough to fight me in my division. I’ll cheer and pray for him to get the gold.”

Danial Williams is making another go at a kickboxing world title next month at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, this time in the strawweight lane against reigning champion of the division Jonathan Di Bella of Canada.

The Perth native said he is confident of coming up with a better showing in his upcoming fight, having more time to prepare and the match held in a weight division he is at home with.

For his part, Superlek is gunning to become a double ONE world champion, challenging ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in Bangkok.

The all-Thai showdown serves as the main event for the show happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.

It will be the fifth fight for Superlek in 2023 alone and he is seeking to make it five wins in a row as well.