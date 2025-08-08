Superlek Kiatmoo9 vows epic comeback performance in return to ONE: "I'm ready to show my skills"

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is promising a spectacular return to form when he locks horns with Yuki Yoza in bantamweight kickboxing action at ONE 173.Emanating live from Tokyo's state-of-the-art Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, the Thai striking maestro is determined to remind fans why he's considered one of the world's pound-for-pound best strikers despite his recent setback against Nabil Anane at ONE 172. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;My comeback will be something else. I won't repeat the same mistake. I'm ready to show my skills to Japanese fans,&quot; Superlek told ONE Championship.The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion's affirmative declaration shows that he's clearly learned a thing or two from his loss to Anane in Saitama this past March.If all the necessary adjustments are in place, fight fans can be sure that there will be a very different version of Superlek at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri later this year.That said, the Kiatmoo9 Gym product faces a dangerous test in Yoza, who has impressed with back-to-back wins since joining ONE Championship.The Thai legend's comeback performance will be closely watched by fans eager to see if he can recapture the dominant form that made him one of ONE Championship's biggest stars. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuperlek not giving up on possible trilogy vs. Nabil AnaneIf he gets his hand raised against Yoza in Tokyo, 'The Kicking Machine' only has one opponent within sight: the very man who brought his 11-fight winning streak to a crushing end.&quot;I know myself that last time I did not do really well, and so I know that my performance was not where it should be. So I just want to rematch, as you said, to set things straight,&quot; he told the South China Morning Post previously.For now, his radar will be locked on becoming the first fighter to beat Yoza in ONE Championship.Fans interested in attending the blockbuster card live and in person can purchase their tickets here.