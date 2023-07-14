Superlek knew a match-up with Tagir Khalilov was inevitable: “Here we are”

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 always expected to share the ring with Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov one day.

As it turns out, that day is this Friday night. Superlek will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium three weeks after his last outing in the iconic venue. ‘The Kicking Machine’ will step into the main event spotlight for a high-stakes clash with veritable “Thai killer” Tagir Khalilov.

Speaking with The South China Morning Post mere hours from his highly anticipated return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, Superlek suggested that his showdown with ‘Samingpri’ was inevitable.

"Well, I have been following Tagir since he signed with ONE Championship because he's in flyweight and I was thinking one day maybe we would fight each other and here we are,” Superlek said.

Though reigning as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek will once again strap on the four-ounce gloves for a Muay Thai showcase that could have some very serious ONE world title implications.

With a win over Khalilov, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will have his eyes set on moving up to challenge ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty in hopes of bringing the belt back to Thailand.

Should Tagir Khalilov score the upset on Friday night, he could potentially have his pick of world title opportunities. Challenge Superlek once again for his flyweight kickboxing crown, or attempt to dethrone ONE’s flyweight Muay Thai king, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

