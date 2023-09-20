Superlek looks to find vulnerabilities in Rodtang’s ‘iron chin’: “You can be knocked down”

At ONE Friday Fights 34, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will look to become a two-sport world champion.

In one of the biggest fights of the year, he will finally face Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a fight that fans have wanted to see for a long time.

A perfect stylistic match-up between two of the best strikes in the world, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will look to use his speed and precision to counter the aggression of his opponent, ‘The Iron Man’.

With his bulldozer style, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has been able to walk down his opponent and unleash devastating strikes on everyone inside the circle.

Against an opponent that is as dangerous as Superlek, fans will be tuning in to see how their styles work against one another, with both men being right at the pinnacle of the sport as world champions under the ONE Championship banner.

During his dominant reign as the Muay Thai champ, Rodtang has become famous for his granite chin that allows him to take his opponent’s best strikes and walk through them to land his own counters.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Kicking Machine’ said that he is excited to put this to the test and challenge his opponent’s resilience with his sniper like striking:

“Even if your chin is hard as iron, if you are attacked at a vulnerable point, you can be knocked down. It depends on how much toughness and guts he has.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App this September 22.