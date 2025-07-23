  • home icon
  "Superlek in ONE 173" - Fans make their pick for Yuki Yoza's next test in ONE Championship

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jul 23, 2025 03:52 GMT
Fans make their pick for Yuki Yoza&rsquo;s next test in ONE Championship. -- Photo from Yuki Yoza
Fans make their pick for Yuki Yoza's next test in ONE Championship. [Image courtesy: Yuki Yoza's IG]

Japanese kickboxing star Yuki Yoza had another impressive outing in his recent ONE Championship match. It got fans buzzing online on who his next challenge should be in the "Home of Martial Arts."

The 27-year-old Team Vasileus representative scored his second straight victory in as many matches in the promotion at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He defeated veteran Thai fighter and former bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus by decision in their scheduled three-round showdown.

To celebrate and spotlight Yoza's latest victory, ONE Championship asked fans on Instagram on who they think should be next for the Tokyo-based fighter, captioning its post with:

"Yuki Yoza is HUNGRY 🔥 What's next for the Japanese striker?"

Fans did not take long to make their thoughts known on the question in the comments section.

Many see Thai superstar and reigning flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 as a good pick for Yuki Yoza's next opponent.

"Superlek in One 173 ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Give Haggerty to Nabil," one fan proposed while suggesting it takes place in ONE's scheduled event in Japan in November.
Yuki Yoza vs. Superlek
"Superlek🤫🦵⚡️," another asserted.
Superlek again
There were others, meanwhile, who wanted ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion Jonathan Haggerty to test Yoza.

"You should fight haggerty before you fight superlek," one brought forth.
How about Jonathan Haggerty?
"He wants Haggerty. He easily dismantled the previous ONE Bantamweight KB champ. Give him Haggerty. Haggerty wants this fight too," a user explained.
A perfect match?
Other names were also floated, including Wei Rui of China, Ilias Ennahachi of the Netherlands and Hiroki Akimoto of Japan.

Other possible opponents
Yoza's win at ONE Friday Fights 116 was in follow-up to his winning ONE Championship debut in May, where he defeated erstwhile streaking Russian Elbrus Osmanov by unanimous decision.

Yuki Yoza open to anybody as next opponent

While fans have varying takes on who his next opponent should be, Yuki Yoza said it does not matter as he is open to go against anybody that ONE Championship lines up for him.

He made this known in a post-fight interview inside the ring following his decision victory over Petchtanong at ONE Friday Fights 116 last week in Thailand, expressing his readiness when the next fight comes.

Yoza said:

"I can fight Superlek, but I just beat No.3 in the rankings, Petchtanong. So I have the right to challenge Haggerty as well," Yuki Yoza told Achilleus Ralli after his unanimous decision triumph.
"But whoever ONE Championship gives, I will fight whoever. I will show [a better performance] than today."
At ONE Friday Fights 116, Yoza dominated Petchtanong, further underscoring his standing as an imminent kickboxing force in ONE Championship.

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 116 is available on ONE's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

