Superlek reveals what Rodtang said about their dream fight: "I still don't want to fight you"

At ONE Friday Fights 34, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to compete in one of the biggest matchups of the year.

The Friday Fights series has produced some incredible highlights, consistently delivering at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On September 22, the 34th event in the series is set to be an unmissable card, with one of the biggest dream fights to take place in modern-day martial arts history.

In a meeting of two of the best strikers on the planet, the kickboxing world champion will challenge Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

‘The Iron Man’ withdrew from their initial contest at ONE Fight Night 8 due to an injury. But that has only made the anticipation grow stronger as they meet in a couple of weeks.

On top of calls that he was running from ‘The Kicking Machine’ by pulling out, Rodtang was very honest about his disinterest in fighting fellow Thai champions. With that in mind, Superlek revealed in an interview with ONE Championship how his last conversation with his upcoming opponent went.

With Rodtang admitting that he still didn’t want the fight, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion took the stance of stepping up to the plate when called to do so:

“Last time we had a chat, we talked about this fight, and he said, ‘Wait a bit. I still don’t want to fight you.’ But we are professional fighters. We must do our jobs when the matchmaker throws any opponent our way.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.