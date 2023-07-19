Superlek says he and Rodtang want to ‘conquer’ kickboxing and Muay Thai before impending showdown

Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes a Muay Thai super fight with fellow ONE world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is just a matter of time, but both men want to clean out their respective divisions first.

‘The Kicking Machine’ added another impressive win to his resume last week, securing a second-round TKO against Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12. The victory was his second in the last three weeks, and his fourth in 2023, making him one of the most active fighters in all of ONE Championship.

Following his victory inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Superlek addressed the status of a long-teased super-fight with reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang.

“I also want to still be the first one in this ranking. And I believe that Rodtang also want to, you know, just like conquer his ranking as well,” Superlek told the South China Morning Post. “So probably not in the future.”

While Rodtang has stayed busy dominating in the art of eight limbs, Superlek scored his own ONE world title, capturing the flyweight kickboxing title with a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Puertas at ONE Fight Night 6 in January.

Superlek’s last two bouts have taken place in Muay Thai, but ‘The Kicking Machine’ intends on returning to his division with a potential pit stop at bantamweight to challenge the reigning Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty.

