Superlek says he has “several tactics ready” to be unleashed on Nabil Anane in title unification bout at ONE 172 

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has several schemes tucked into his proverbial sleeves when he takes on Nabil Anane in their world title unification match.

The reigning two-sport world champion will face off against Anane for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with Yokkao, Superlek said he has several tactics designed specifically for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

The Thai superstar said:

"Yes, once I knew I would fight Nabil, I started planning my strategy. I have several tactics ready for this fight."

Superlek, who holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world titles, has always been one of this generation's most cerebral fighters.

He used that sublime fight IQ to carve an almost unstoppable 11-fight winning streak that started in May 2022.

Of those wins that he strung together, one was at the expense of Anane when the 6-foot-4 phenom made his ONE Championship debut in June 2023.

Superlek easily negated Anane's towering height advantage with his crafty ringwork before he folded the Thai-Algerian phenom with a barrage of body shots for the first-round knockout win.

Anane, however, bounced back in the best possible way after losing to Superlek.

The 20-year-old is on an impressive six-fight winning streak, with the latest victory an absolute stunner of a first-round stoppage over Nico Carrillo for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170.

Superlek expects his ONE 172 rematch against Nabil Anane would become an instant classic

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has had many memorable fights throughout his career, and he's confident his looming world title unification match against Nabil Anane would be added to that list.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, 'The Kicking Machine' said fans would remember his fight against Anane, especially if he comes away victorious in Japan.

Superlek said:

"Yes, I believe so [this will be an epic fight]. I believe that if I win this fight then a lot of fans will remember this fight for years to come."

