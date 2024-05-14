"Superlek takes this fight" - Denis Puric expects 'The Kicking Machine' to dazzle in Denver against Jonathan Haggerty

Denis Puric is stuck in two minds on a potential winner for the Jonathan Haggerty versus Superlek Kiatmoo9 war that goes down at ONE 168: Denver. However, 'The Bosnian Menace' ultimately envisions the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion unleashing hell on his way to Haggerty's bantamweight Muay Thai world title that will be on offer inside the Ball Arena on September 6.

The 39-year-old veteran, who's deep into preparation for his flyweight kickboxing encounter against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167 on June 7, discussed this co-main event tilt during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post.

Though he seems to back Superlek's mission to secure two-sport glory, the Team CSK fighter noted that he can't completely rule out Haggerty, who's in the form of his life.

Denis Puric shared:

"Haggerty, man, he's proved me wrong a couple of times now. So I can't go against him anymore because this guy, he's the real deal. I think it's going to be a great, great fight with Superlek."

The 39-year-old continued:

"But I think Superlek takes this fight. He's just too skilled everywhere, and that will be dangerous for Haggerty. I think Superlek wins Muay Thai. But if it's kickboxing, I'd give it to Haggerty."

Watch the full interview here:

ONE 168: Denver emanates live in U.S. primetime from the Ball Arena on September 6. For tickets, click here.

Denis Puric aims to use Rodtang fight to spur him to two-sport glory

Denis Puric hopes to work his way into, not one, but two world titles in ONE Championship.

And he knows a statement win over Rodtang at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, could eventually inch him closer to either one of those straps.

In the same interview, the second-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender shared:

"Once I beat Rodtang, I want [a shot] at the belt in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. They better keep that belt shiny for me because I am coming for both of them."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 card for free.