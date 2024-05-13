"They are both legends" - Denis Puric excited for instant classic between Liam Harrison and Seksan at ONE 168: Denver

Denis Puric expects Liam Harrison and Seksan Or Kwanmuang to put on a striking masterclass in their showdown at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

The two legends will meet in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest at the Ball Arena as part of ONE Championship's second on-ground show in the United States.

While breaking down the entire card during an interview with the South China Morning Post, 'The Bosnian Menace' reserved praise for this specific encounter, describing it as a blockbuster in the making.

Denis Puric offered:

"That makes it even more interesting since they are both legends. I like it, man. I like it all around, man. I'm excited for that, man. Harrison against Seksan is going to be fantastic."

Watch the full interview here:

Indeed, this Muay Thai matchup between the two strikers only guarantees one thing – all-out entertainment.

Seksan's ruthlessly aggressive and explosive style has taken him to the very top of the martial arts sphere, including multiple Rajadamnern Stadium and Omnoi Stadium world championships.

Since signing with ONE, the Thai striking dynamo has enjoyed a stellar run with eight successive victories and only one loss.

Meanwhile, 'Hitman' has been cut off the same cloth. The British martial arts icon has taken out the who's who of Muay Thai on his way to multiple world titles in the discipline.

In ONE thus far, Liam Harrison has picked up a pair of triumphs against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Denis Puric pumped to see Liam Harrison back in action

Before Liam Harrison takes on Seksan at ONE 168: Denver, the Leeds slugger will resume his quest on the global stage against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on June 7.

It will be his first appearance since the injury he sustained during his world title matchup against then-kingpin Nong-O Hama, a spell that kept him on the sidelines for almost two years.

Like the rest of the Muay Thai world, Puric is keen to see the legend get things cracking inside the Circle. In the same interview with SCMP, the 39-year-old added:

"I've been watching him for years. I've been a fan, and I am just pumped to see him back in the ring against the Japanese guy and Seksan next."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 7.