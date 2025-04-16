A surging lightweight questioned Michael Chandler's ranking and criticized his latest performance against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314. He highlighted Chandler's record inside the octagon and explained what should be next for him.

Chandler is coming off a third-round TKO loss to Pimblett, which extended his losing skid to three. Prior to his loss to Pimblett, the former Bellator champion was on the receiving end of a fairly one-sided unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira last November.

While speaking to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, surging lightweight Grant Dawson expressed his dismay at Chandler still being ranked in the top 15.

Dawson mentioned that he was surprised how easily 'The Baddy' defeated 'Iron' and believes the latter should have to defend his ranking by fighting an up-and-comer. He said:

"From day one, I was picking Paddy to beat [Chandler] and I didn't think he would do it like that... [Chandler] got his butt kicked the entire time... I've always thought that Chandler was undeserving of being in the top-15. He's now 2-5, I believe in the UFC. All good guys for sure, but we're all fighting good guys. If [Chandler's] next fight is a big name, not an up-and-comer, I think the UFC is doing a disservice."

Check out Grant Dawson's comments below (1:28):

Grant Dawson picks next opponent for Paddy Pimblett following latter's win over Michael Chandler

During the aforementioned conversation, Grant Dawson shared his thoughts on who he believes Paddy Pimblett should fight next. He also mentioned that he was wrong about Pimblett's skill level.

Dawson said:

"I think [Oliveira] makes the most sense... He beat Chandler better than Charles did and that's a little bit of fighter math there, but it really makes sense... Paddy's young, he's very big, he's getting better. I didn't used to think Paddy was good. I thought he was lucky and I've changed my mind, I think he's good." [1:53]

Check out Paddy Pimblett's reaction after defeating Michael Chandler below:

