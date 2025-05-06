Surging UFC contender accepts NSFW request about Joe Pyfer before Google Translate saves the day: "I don't want to do this anymore"

Joe Pyfer has not endeared himself to Mexican fans of MMA. Now, a bizarre fan request led to a peculiar interaction on X, when a user made a tweet imploring streaking UFC middleweight Azamat Bekoev to s**ually assault Pyfer.

While Bekoev was initially game, it was only due to his poor grasp of the English language. He didn't know what was being asked of him, and upon using Google Translate to better understand the request, he backtracked immediately, though he maintained a humorous disposition regarding it. Bekoev commented:

"Wait! I just Google Translated this word. I don't want to do this anymore"

Check out Azamat Bekoev's comments below:

Bekoev is currently on an 8-fight win streak, with two of those wins coming in the UFC. He recently TKO'd Ryan Loder at UFC Des Moines in under three minutes of Round 1. He is the latest in a long line of high-potential Russian mixed martial artists to sign with the UFC.

Moreover, Bekoev is also a former LFA middleweight champion, which marks his only major accomplishment as a fighter. His ceiling remains unknown, but he has chosen an optimal environment in which to grow as a fighter by training at American Top Team.

Meanwhile, Pyfer has fought since June 29 last year, when he scored a first-round TKO over Marc-André Barriault at UFC 303. He drew tremendous attention after reportedly breaking Francis Ngannou's punching power record at the UFC Performance Institute, but has not yet lived up to the hype in the cage and was handed a humbling defeat via unanimous decision by Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 86 prior to his win over Barriault.

When Joe Pyfer angered the country of Mexico

Despite not having fought in almost a year, Joe Pyfer was initially booked to compete at UFC on ESPN 64 in Mexico City. He was to face former interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. Unfortunately, illness forced Pyfer to withdraw from the bout on the day of the event.

In a fit of rage, Pyfer expressed his frustration, blaming Mexican cuisine for the illness, before blasting the entire country and swearing that he will never return to it. His outburst drew widespread controversy, but Pyfer refused to apologize.

