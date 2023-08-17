In a recent episode of the BELIEVE YOU ME Podcast hosted by Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall shared a wild and bizarre story from his past.

Recalling the story, Aspinall described an event that took place at a neighboring Wetherspoons pub while he was working at a nearby bar. A doorman from the Wetherspoons had entered the establishment, indicating that a serious altercation was happening inside.

After a few minutes passed without any resolution, Aspinall and a colleague decided to investigate. Upon entering the pub, they were met with a shocking sight:

"A few minutes went by, and we are like, 'Okay, no one's coming out, we're gonna have to go inside and see what's going on, even though it's not our bar.' So we ran in. After we ran in, [we saw a] guy is biting another guy's nose off, and then he went to spit it out. As he was going to spit it out his friend said, 'Don't spit it out because they'll be able to sew it back on! So the guy, hence, swallowed his nose... that's a true story."

Tom Aspinall's recounting of this wild story left both the podcast hosts and listeners astonished.

Check out Tom Aspinall narrate the incident in the video below [29:00 mark]:

Tom Aspinall Sets Sights on Jon Jones, hopes to secure dream fight

As Jon Jones prepares to defend his heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, there have been speculations about his potential retirement from MMA.

Appearing in the same episode of BELIEVE YOU ME podcast, Tom Aspinall shared his ambitions of becoming the heavyweight champion and wanting to give Jones a reason to stay in the sport:

"Obviously, I wanna become heavyweight champion of the world... I wanna excite Jon Jones. I want to give him a reason to stick around and be like, 'This is the guy that I need to stick around for.' And that's what I really is I wanna excite him."

Acknowledging that he may not have been on Jon Jones's radar before his most recent victory over Marcin Tybura, Aspinall emphasized that fighting Jon Jones is a dream matchup for him. He explained his perspective on how he matches up against the reigning heavyweight champion:

"He's an absolute dream fight for me, I wanna fight Jon Jones. I think I match really well with him, you know? I'm bigger than him, I'm faster than him. I know he's fought a lot of fast guys... but he's never fought someone faster than a light heavyweight who's bigger than him and fresh." [11:33 - 12:16]

While the outcome of the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight and 'Bones' potential retirement remain uncertain, Tom Aspinall's determination to become a standout fighter and entice Jon Jones to continue fighting adds an intriguing element to the evolving landscape of the heavyweight division.