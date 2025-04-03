“Sweets and pizza with a nice big gold belt” - Lyndon Knowles already drawing up victory meal ahead of Roman Kryklia clash

Lyndon Knowles wants to celebrate his world title victory at ONE Fight Night 30 with two things he loves just as much as martial arts: Sweets and pizza.

The 38-year-old Londoner opens his ONE Championship account this Friday, April 4, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He looks to overcome two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia and claim his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title. If he does go on to accomplish what no man has done to the force of nature from Ukraine in the organization, Lyndon Knowles told Combat Sports Today that he'd want a fitting meal to cap his accomplishment.

He shared:

"Sweets and pizza with a nice big gold belt [around my waist]. Yeah, it'll be satisfying to end the night with the belt."

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers for free live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

Lyndon Knowles fired up to produce an upset of the ages vs. Roman Kryklia

A former three-time WBC Muay Thai world champion, Lyndon Knowles is no stranger to competing against the most elite fighters in the striking realm.

The Knowlesy Academy fighter has proved his level over 20 years, and he's fired up to create history at ONE Fight Night 30.

In the same exchange with Combat Sports Today, Knowles went on to add on what this opportunity meants to him:

“It is everything. I don’t think I’d want this any other way, to be honest. Why have it any other way? I’m turning up in new territory, and what better way to make yourself known than to go after the biggest guy in the yard? All the lights will be on me. All the eyes, too. It’s the main event. I’m here to take his crown."

He may not have an easy assignment, but he's proved doubters wrong many times, and he ought to stick to that same mindset when he locks horns with Roman Kryklia in under 48 hours.

Watch his full interview below:

