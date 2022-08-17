"He might always have that competitive itch in him" - Former rival T.J. Dillashaw speculates whether Dominick Cruz will really retire even if there isn't hope for fighting for title in the near future

Dominick Cruz was defeated on Saturday night in San Diego by Marlon Vera in a fight that saw 'The Dominator' get brutally knocked out in the fourth round. The loss may mark the end of his days as a bantamweight contender, which in turn could signal the end of his MMA career.

In past interviews, Cruz has made it clear that he's fighting to regain the UFC belt he's already held twice over his long career. What's the point of continuing if not for the title, he argued. That's a mindset fellow former 135-pound champion T.J. Dillashaw can understand.

Asked about Cruz's future in the sport by MMA Junkie, Dillashaw said:

"If you're not pushing for the belt it's hard to put your body through this. You don't understand how many – he obviously understands, but people don't understand the toll your body takes for pushing through a fight camp and getting ready. If you're not pushing to be the best, and for me too, it's like what's the point? ... He might always have that competitive itch in him too, right? He's a very competitive guy, has a chip on his shoulder about it, so we'll see if he really can step away."

Watch T.J. Dillashaw discuss Dominick Cruz's fighting future below:

T.J. Dillashaw is looking to regain the bantamweight title as well. He was stripped of his belt after testing positive for EPO in 2019, serving a two-year suspension as punishment. Now he's back, and he's earned a shot against champion Aljamain Sterling. The two will fight at UFC 280 on October 22 in Abu Dhabi.

Dominick Cruz releases statement following knockout loss to Marlon Vera

Dominick Cruz was ahead on the judges' scorecards 29-28 coming into the fourth round against Marlon Vera. But those numbers didn't stop him from eating a perfectly timed headkick from Vera that broke his nose badly. Two days after the defeat, Cruz took to social media to make a statement on his disappointing loss.

"I’m grateful to all of you who came out on Saturday, and for all the love and support here! The body feels great and I’m thankful for my health. I’ll be seeing you all next up on September 10th at the desk."

It's good to know that Dominick Cruz wasn't severely hurt in the violent finish to his last fight. The loss breaks a two-fight winning streak for Cruz, but doesn't seem to have broken his spirit. There was no mention or even hint that retirement is on his mind, so it's premature to assume 'The Dominator' has given up on becoming a three-time bantamweight champion.

⚜ WHO DAT Cool Breesy ⚜ @Steve2duhO Future UFC Bantamweight champ right here! No one has never given a clean KO in Dominick Cruz’s career like this until Marlon Vera stepped in to finish the job. What a NASTY head kick finish by Chito!Future UFC Bantamweight champ right here! #UFCSanDiego No one has never given a clean KO in Dominick Cruz’s career like this until Marlon Vera stepped in to finish the job. What a NASTY head kick finish by Chito! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Future UFC Bantamweight champ right here! #UFCSanDiego https://t.co/SJax6y1Ova

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ryan Harkness