Tagir Khalilov ready to capitalize on ‘big opportunity’ against top star Superlek

Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov is ready to take advantage of his opportunity against top-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Originally, Khalilov was set to square off with Algerian standout Elias Mahmoudi inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, but a late-notice change now has ‘Samingpri’ going to battle with one of the most feared strikers in all of combat sports, Superlek.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post ahead of his main event clash with ‘The Kicking Machine,’ Tagir Khalilov confirmed that he has been training for a fight for months, however, only in the last few weeks has he commenced preparing for a scrap with Superlek:

“Yes, I’m training. I have a good training camp like almost three months,” Khalilov said. “I feel great, but normally I’m supposed to fight with Elias Mahmoudi and before like two and a half weeks before this fight, before my fight, I get this chance. I get this number one in my weight division, and this is a big opportunity.”

Not only is Superlek the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, he is also the No.1 ranked Muay Thai contender in the flyweight division. With a win over ‘The Kicking Machine’ at ONE Fight Night 12, Tagir Khalilov could very well find himself with an opportunity to challenge for his first ONE world championship.

Will ‘Samingpri’ capitalize on the opportunity he has been given inside Thailand’s Mecca of Muay Thai, or will Superlek prove to be too much for the heavy-handed Russian?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

Poll : 0 votes