Tagir Khalilov wants to use Superlek as his stepping stone to a rematch with Rodtang

Russian fighter Tagir Khalilov is out to take down Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 and use it as a stepping stone to a rematch with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

‘Samingpri’ will take on ‘The Kicking Machine’ in the headlining bout at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The flyweight Muay Thai showdown is part of the event which is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America. Speaking to ONE Championship in the lead-up, Tagir Khalilov said he wants to get the win in his upcoming fight to pad his push for a rematch with Rodtang, saying:

“Victory should be one of the last steps on the way to the ONE Championship belt. My goal is to defeat Superlek, then meet Rodtang and take the belt away from him.”

Tagir Khalilov met Rodtang for the first time in his ONE Championship debut in February 2021, when they went back-and-forth with solid hits. In the end, however, it was ‘The Iron Man’ who emerged triumphant, hacking out a narrow split decision victory.

Entering ONE Fight Night 12, ‘Samingpri’ is a winner of his previous two fights, which both came by way of finishes in the first round. He beat Thai Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi by way of technical knockout (uppercut) in their showdown last December in Manila. Then in March, he KO’d another Thai in Black Panther with a nasty body shot.

Looking to stop Tagir Khalilov's winning run is Superlek, who is fighting off a short turnaround, having last fought just three weeks ago.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing king was last in action at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, where he made short work of ONE newcomer Nabil Anane by knocking him out with a body shot in the opening round of their Muay Thai clash.

The win solidified Superlek’s standing as the concurrent No. 1-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division and kept him on track for a shot at the title of Rodtang. He, however, has made it known that he has no plans yet of challenging his fellow Thai superstar.

