Tagir Khalilov working with Thai coaches to prepare for Thai superstar Superlek

Heavy-handed Russian striker Tagir Khalilov is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for his upcoming fight against Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

'Samingpri’ said that apart from his team from Russia, he also worked with Thai coaches to make sure he is battle-ready when he plunges into action at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

Tagir Khalilov will take on Superlek in the headlining flyweight Muay Thai showdown at the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. It is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the Samingpri Muay Thai Gym standout shared that he has worked closely with his team in the lead-up and he is confident of performing well.

The 30-year-old Khalilov said:

“My personal trainer is still Denis Voinov, who follows me now everywhere and plays a big role in my training. Of course, there are also other [strength and conditioning] training coaches both in Thailand and in Russia.”

Tagir Khalilov has been on an impressive roll of late, winning his last two fights by way of finishes.

‘Samingpri’ stopped Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi by technical knockout (uppercut) in the opening round of their showdown last December in Manila. He then knocked out (body shot) in the first round another Thai in Black Panther in March.

Tagir Khalilov is looking to sustain the momentum he has generated to earn a shot at the world title, currently held by reigning champion Rodtang Jitmuangon as some point.

Superlek, for his part, jumps back into action just three weeks removed from his last outing. ‘The Kicking Machine’ was a first-round knockout winner on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22 over towering opponent Nabil Anane.

Short turnarounds are no longer unfamiliar territory for the Thai juggernaut, having also fought in January and in March this year.

Superlek is concurrently the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and the No. 1-ranked Muay Thai contender in the division.

