Tai Tuivasa gets brutally honest about state of UFC's heavyweight division, predicts potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight

In a recent interaction on The Ariel Helwani Show, Tai Tuivasa shared his thoughts on the UFC heavyweight division. Moreover, he offered his take on the highly anticipated bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, which has still not been officially scheduled.

The bout, which would be a title unification as Jones is the division's undisputed champion and Aspinall is the interim champion, has taken over conversations about the heavyweight landscape in 2025. According to Tuivasa, the UFC heavyweight division of today leaves a lot to be desired.

"Bro, the heavyweights are sh*t. They're all sh*t, except for Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Other than that, f*cking everyone's pretty standard."

When it came to the expected matchup between Jones and Aspinall, Tuivasa argued that the Englishman may very well be the only fighter capable of defeating Jones.

"I think if anyone was to beat Jon Jones now it would be Tom."

Unfortunately, the Jones vs. Aspinall match has experienced numerous hurdles, ranging from a reported request for a $30 million purse from Jones and a second request for an unprecedented six-month training camp. Worse still, Jones has been historically dismissive of Aspinall.

He has routinely found reasons to undermine the importance of the bout, even highlighting other fighters as more appealing opponents, including far less successful fighters like Derrick Lewis. The other options were former UFC light heavyweight champions Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira.

Tai Tuivasa is on the worst rough patch of his career

At one point, Tai Tuivasa was an undefeated heavyweight prospect with eight finishes on a 9-0 record. Thereafter, he went on a three-fight losing skid before bouncing back with a five-fight knockout streak that landed him in a title eliminator against Ciryl Gane. Unfortunately for him, that was the end of his purple patch.

Gane knocked him out, which led to the start of a five-fight skid for Tuivasa, who was subsequently knocked out by Sergei Pavlovich, submitted by Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura, and outworked to a split-decision loss by Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

