Tai Tuivasa names the best MMA fighter of all time, hopes to fight him in the future

Tai Tuivasa recently named Jon Jones as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

While the heavyweight contender was not so appreciative of Jones' record outside the octagon, he acknowledged the former light heavyweight champion's fighting skills. Here's what 'Bam Bam' stated during a recent chat with the The AllStar's YouTube channel:

"In my personal opinion, Jones is the greatest MMA fighter of all time. But if you're a f******g idiot, you're a f*****g idiot. His misses or whatever, blah blah blah."

Tuivasa further added that he would love to have the opportunity to fight Jones. 'Bones' has been teasing a move to the heavyweight division of the UFC for a while now.

The No.3-ranked heavyweight contender stated that he might win or lose in a fight against Jones. However, he would still be able to say that he got to compete against the UFC legend. The Australian mixed martial artist further added:

"If I ever get the opportunity, I'd fight him... Win or lose. Maybe I might win, maybe I might lose. At least I can say I had a crack. Some guys I have beaten, some guys I haven't. That's how I live my life. If I ever had a chance, of course I would."

Watch Tai Tuivasa talk about Jon Jones:

Tai Tuivasa is set to return in September against Ciryl Gane

Tuivasa is currently on a five-fight winning streak and has finished all of those bouts via knockout. He last defeated the record holder for the most knockout wins in the UFC, Derrick Lewis. 'Bam Bam' handed 'The Black Beast' a nasty knockout loss at UFC 271.

He will now take on former interim champion Ciryl Gane in his next fight in the main event of a UFC Fight Night event in Paris in September. 'Bon Gamin' is coming off the first loss of his career against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. The Frenchman will look to get back into the win column and potentially re-establish himself as a title challenger once again.

Stylistically, the fight promises to be a barnburner, as Tuivasa is a knockout artist and Gane is a crafty striker. Fans will keep a close eye on who emerges victorious from the heavyweight clash in September.

