"Whatever he was having, sh*t" - Tai Tuivasa recalls watching 'big, big' Brock Lesnar from Mark Hunt's corner before he tested positive for banned substances and left UFC

Tai Tuivasa has revisited watching Brock Lesnar face Mark Hunt in a fight wherein he (Tuivasa) served as one of Hunt’s cornermen. The matchup that transpired at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016 witnessed Lesnar outwrestle and defeat Hunt via unanimous decision. However, the fight’s result was later overturned to a NC (No Contest) after Lesnar failed his pre-fight and in-competition drug tests.

Both USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) and the UFC officially confirmed that the former UFC heavyweight champion tested positive for clomiphene, an estrogen blocker and banned PED (Performance Enhancing Drug). Hunt later sued Lesnar, UFC president Dana White, and the UFC.

In his first appearance since 2011, Lesnar defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision at Brock. Is. Back.In his first appearance since 2011, Lesnar defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision at #UFC200 Brock. Is. Back.In his first appearance since 2011, Lesnar defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision at #UFC200. https://t.co/ljYaIbxEOq

It was alleged that White and the UFC head honchos knew that Lesnar was using steroids but still let the fight go ahead. Hunt claimed that this posed serious danger to his health. Unlike Lesnar, Mark's a clean athlete.

In the ensuing years, Mark Hunt has relentlessly pursued the case. Nevertheless, Brock Lesnar and the others accused haven’t faced any major legal repercussions, other than the fight’s verdict being overturned into an NC and a temporary suspension for Lesnar.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Tuivasa highlighted that he was in the corner of longtime training partner Mark Hunt during the fight. Recalling Lesnar’s unnaturally giant appearance at UFC 200, Tuivasa stated:

“Brock Lesnar? Oh my God! He was the biggest f**king human I’ve ever seen. I’ve seen some big humans, but this guy, he’s meant to be a 120 kilo of muscle. Man, this guy was; his back was like a f**king another…” Tuivasa added, “Whatever he was having, sh*t.”

Furthermore, Tuivasa refrained from directly accusing Lesnar of using steroids at UFC 200. Regardless, he insinuated that Lesnar was probably using steroids. ‘Bam Bam’ noted:

“You could definitely see that the man was big. And we’re big. All of us, we’re big people. You know what I mean? We’ve gotta cut to 120 (kilograms). But like, he was big – big, big! You know. You’ve seen him.”

Watch Tai Tuivasa discuss the topic at 45:00 in the video below:

Brock Lesnar shuts the door on potential MMA comeback

Brock Lesnar has been working, on and off, as a professional wrestler in the WWE over the past several years and he's immensely popular.

Even after Lesnar's retirement claims, rumors regarding his possible return to the sport of MMA and the UFC organization refuse to die down.

Speaking to The New York Post earlier this year, Lesnar shut down the aforementioned rumors for good. Emphasizing that he’s “too old” for MMA, the multi-time WWE champion said:

“That’s [MMA] a young man’s sport, and that door is closed. I’m Brock Lesnar, the WWE Superstar.”

