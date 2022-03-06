Brock Lesnar discusses possibility of a return to UFC

Brock Lesnar has officially "closed the door" on a possible return to Mixed Martial Arts, putting an end to any speculation about his future in the sport.

Lesnar recently sat down for an interview with The New York Post ahead of his defense of the WWE Championship. He will be defending the title against an unknown opponent at the "Mecca of Professional Wrestling" - Madison Square Garden this Saturday night.

The 44-year old talked about how he is "too old" for the sport of MMA.

“That’s (MMA) a young man’s sport, and that door is closed. I’m Brock Lesnar, the WWE Superstar.” said Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate is set to defend his WWE Championship against Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a winner-takes-all match in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 38.

Brock Lesnar: A former UFC Heavyweight Champion

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest stars in UFC history. He was a tremendous attraction and was successful in all facets of the company. Lesnar holds an impressive 5-3-1 record in MMA and is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. He defeated legendary fighter Randy Couture to bag the title.

Lesnar's MMA career started with a quick win over Min Soo Kim at a K-1 event in 2007, upon which he was signed to the UFC. His first match in the Octagon resulted in a loss against Frank Mir after he submitted to a kneebar. In the fight following his first UFC win, he defeated Couture for the title.

Many claimed that the UFC favored Lesnar's star power over other more deserving challengers. However, he proved to be a credible champion in his two title defences against Frank Mir and Shane Carwin.

The current WWE Champion dropped his UFC title to Cain Velasquez, and after another loss, this time against Alistair Overeem, he switched from the Octagon to the squared-circle.

His last UFC match came during his one-match return to MMA against Mark Hunt. It was a bout that Lesnar initially won, but he tested positive for performance-enhancers, resulting in the match being declared "no-contest".

Edited by Brandon Nell

