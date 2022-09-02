"I've never really been a belt-chaser kind of guy... now I can’t stop thinking about the belt" - Tai Tuivasa reveals what his five-year-old son said that made him decide to go after the title

UFC heavyweight star Tai Tuivasa never thought of himself as a "belt-chaser."

That was until a conversation with his five-year-old son made him rethink his career trajectory.

During an episode of the ESPN+ program UFC Journey, Tuivasa gave fans a glimpse into his relationship with his son, Carter. The father-and-son duo is very close, as was apparent in the mini-documentary.

With that in mind, Tuivasa revealed that a recent conversation with Carter had him re-evaluating his career goals. According to 'Bam Bam', his son told him he wasn't that good of a fighter because he didn't have a championship belt:

"I've never really been a belt-chaser kind of guy, but a few weeks ago, my son told me that I wasn't really a good fighter because I don't have a belt. Now, I can't stop thinking about the belt."

Check out the snippet below:

Tuivasa also admitted that Carter was the main reason he pursued a career in the UFC. The Australian fighter revealed that he strove to get into the UFC before his son was born because he wanted to be a good father.

Once thought of as a middle-of-the-pack contender, Tuivasa is now closer to the UFC championship than ever. He will take on former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in the main event of Saturday's UFC Paris.

There's a logjam at heavyweight as reigning champion Francis Ngannou is still out recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, Jon Jones is expected to cut the line and fight for the interim title in his divisional debut. Nonetheless, a victory for Tuivasa would propel him into the title picture.

"We've got Disneyland booked" - Tai Tuivasa's son is visiting him in Paris after the fight

Tai Tuivasa revealed that he's already planned out a post-fight activity with his son. The Australian heavyweight star said that he's staying in France for a few days after the fight so he can take his son to Disneyland Paris.

During an interview with Fox Sports, the No.3-ranked UFC heavyweight said:

"I'm staying here for a few days after [the fight]. My son is coming and we've got Disneyland booked and stuff."

Check out Tai Tuivasa's interview below:

