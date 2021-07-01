"Take it on the f***ing chin" - Logan Paul gives a piece of his mind to Austin McBroom over Social Gloves bankruptcy 

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul recently shared his honest opinion on the Social Gloves pay drama.

The controversy surrounding Social Gloves, a newly formed combat sports entertainment company, and its alleged owner Austin McBroom has taken the internet by storm over the last few days.

Also read: Austin McBroom, the alleged owner of Social Gloves, responds to accusations of bankruptcy

After what seemed like a successful pay-per-view event, several participants of Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms have gone on record to claim that the company has not paid them. TikTokers Vinnie Hacker and Josh Richards went live on the BFFs podcast claiming that Social Gloves has even filed for bankruptcy.

Amid the commotion, Logan Paul gave Austin McBroom some wise advice. He asked McBroom to take setbacks such as this on the chin, instead of cribbing and lying about it. He drew an example from how he dealt with the failure of his 2019 Challenger Games, which was hosted for charity purposes.

"If you don't perform and you come up short and you think you're a king - and you are not really, you're kind of like a pretend king - take it on the f***ing chin. The facade is up dude. The jig is over, we get it. You thought maybe at one point you were the sh*t, and now you're not," Logan Paul said.

People are laughing about the buys this event did. But it’s not funny that fighters, talent (myself included) have not been paid yet. Hoping this all works out in the end. https://t.co/KPCAVbTL89 — MARCOS VILLEGAS (@heyitsmarcosv) June 26, 2021

The event took place on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Logan Paul: The Social Gloves kids made a mistake

Logan Paul and his cronies Mike Majlak and George Janko discussed the matter on the latest episode of Impaulsive.

'Maverick' and his younger brother Jake Paul could be considered the ones to pave the way for YouTubers and other social media influencers to cross over to boxing.

Paul stated that it was a mistake to charge a pay-per-view price as high as $58 for the event.

"... The Social Gloves kids made a mistake. Jake and I both have had a little bit of a track record with boxing now... but going to fight for your very first time when people don't know how you look, and by the way, not as popping as you think, and charging $58 for it was f***ing stupid, dude. We were sitting right here in the garage, right here just behind the cameras and Austin [McBroom] was like, 'Yeah dude, two and a half million buys'. I'm like, 'It's bold, what's your price point?' [Austin McBroom said] '58 dollars'. I said 'What the f***?'," Logan Paul stated.

Watch the full discussion below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh