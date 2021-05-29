"Take a fight already" - Alexander Volkanovski fires back at Colby Covington for his recent comments on TUF

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski took to Twitter to respond to Colby Covington's rant about the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

'The Great' Volkanovski addressed Covington's comments on the supposed lack of entertainment on the show due to the presence of Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. Alexander Volkanovski retorted by asking Colby Covington to start fighting instead of badmouthing people outside the octagon. He even called Colby Covington out for the "character" he plays to "stay relevant." In his tweet, Alexander Volkanovski wrote:

@ColbyCovMMA why you mad? Just take a fight already you little bitch. You literally play a character to stay relevant. — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 29, 2021

The comments came in response to Colby Covington's monologue regarding the upcoming season of TUF in an interview with James Lynch. Covington said,

"Yikes. I know Hunter Campbell and Dana White probably had to go behind closed doors... smacking themselves in the head because, you don't want those two guys as your coaches [in] your comeback season of [The] Ultimate Fighter. Those guys [Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega] are going to make a complete mockery of the show. I mean, there's just no entertainment factor there, you know. Those guys, yeah, they're decent fighters for the little weights, the midgets, but they just don't sell. There's no controversy, there's no drama, there's no nothing. There's no storyline. I feel bad for the show. I whish I could've [come] back to the show and give the people what they want."

Watch the interview below:

Alexander Volkanovski's opponent Briana Ortega also responds to Colby Covington's comments

Alexander Volkanovski will be coaching TUF's latest season alongside Brian Ortega. The two were initially scheduled to fight at UFC 260. Unfortunately, Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19, and the opportunity to coach TUF presented itself subsequently.

Brian Ortega also reacted to Colby Covington's statement, not taking kindly to what 'Chaos' said. Ortega wrote on Twitter:

Idk why @ColbyCovMMA hating the TUF show was yours bro I didn’t even fucken want it. @GamebredFighter left to fight and you got assed out. My fight fell through and we got the call to get it. I didn’t call anyone bout the show they hit me up. Now I’m glad you ain’t get it Bitch — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) May 28, 2021

Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski could fight each other in early September, as hinted at by Alexander Volkanovski in conversation with Joe Rogan.

