"Take my hat off and commend" - Conor McGregor gets emotional after his lifestyle changes earns heartfelt praise from BKFC president David Feldman

David Feldman, Conor McGregor's business partner and president of BKFC, recently praised the Irishman for making significant changes to his lifestyle.'The Notorious' has been absent from the octagon for over five years. However, following the announcement of the UFC White House event scheduled for June 2026, McGregor has expressed a strong desire to make a comeback. As it seems, to prepare for his return, the Irishman has embarked on a spiritual journey aimed at transforming his lifestyle.During a recent press conference for BKFC Italy, Feldman shared his thoughts on McGregor's newfound faith, saying:&quot;A lot of people in the world need to make changes and don’t... I just want to take this time to take my hat off and commend Conor McGregor for making the changes that he needed. It’s not easy, and you're going to see the best Conor McGregor you've ever seen when he returns to the octagon.&quot;Check out David Feldman's comments below (via @full_send_mma on X):Conor McGregor admits how fame affected him during UFC riseConor McGregor was considered the standout fighter during his prime years in the UFC. In addition to being a double champion, he built a massive fan following through his effective fight promotions.In a recent press conference, 'The Notorious' discussed the downsides of balancing the roles of an active promoter and fighter during his prime years in the UFC.&quot;You know I came up in the school with the Fertitta empire, with Dana White at the helm [at the UFC], and I was the protege. I'll tell you this, and this is why we must really, really put our maximum respect and support behind our combatants in here, because to fight as well as to promote is the real deal.&quot;He added:&quot;To promote on its own is easy, and also coincidentally, to fight on its own is easy... When you rise [as fighters], you've got to add this promotional animal to it, and both of them combined are incredibly draining... It almost broke me. To be honest, maybe it did break me as I went on, and I achieved massive success and this otherworldly superstardom. It overcame me at times.&quot; [H/t: Home of Fight on X]