"Take a IQ test" - Craig Jones fires back at Gordon Ryan for claiming to expose 'frauds in our sport' B-Team with steroid allegations

Gordon Ryan has once again fired shots at Nicky Rodriguez over alleged steroid use, prompting his teammate Craig Jones to take jibes at 'The King'.

Both Rodriguez and Jones train at and co-own B-Team Jiu-Jitsu. But they were once Ryan's teammates, as part of the Danaher Death Squad, headed by BJJ mastermind John Danaher.

But a fallout between team members led to a split in 2020, with Ryan and Danaher forming New Wave Jiu-Jitsu, whilst Craig Jones and Nicky Rodriguez formed B-Team alongside Nicky Ryan, the younger brother of 'The King'.

Given the lack of drug testing in most BJJ competitions, steroids are widely used in the sport, and even Gordon Ryan has subtly hinted that he may be using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Ryan appears certain that Nicky Rodriguez is also using PEDs and has previously challenged 'Nicky Rod' to a period of USADA testing to prove his innocence. Instead, Rodriguez asked Derek from More Plates More Dates to analyze a blood test that he had done.

According to Derek, 'Nicky Rod' showed no signs of steroid usage.

But Gordon Ryan has now laid fresh allegations against Rodriguez and again challenged him to a period of random drug testing, which was declined. 'The King' took to Instagram and wrote this:

"You're welcome for Exposing frauds In our sport. Thank me later, or now. ps- this was sent because he lies about being natural when he's not, no other reason.."

Craig Jones then fired back at Gordon Ryan in the comments section using both his personal account and the B-Team account. He posted this:

"Take a IQ test"

"This guy talks about exposing frauds, he'd hate if the truth got out about him and the people around him."

Screenshot of Craig Jones' comments on Ryan's post

Gordon Ryan congratulates Conor McGregor for receiving his BJJ black belt

Gordon Ryan is undoubtedly the greatest no-gi grappler in history, with five ADCC titles and two IBJJF no-gi world titles. 'The King' has only been defeated four times at black belt and is unbeaten since 2018.

Several weeks ago, Conor McGregor was awarded his BJJ black belt from longtime coach and friend John Kavanagh. 'The Notorious' achieved a life-long goal of his and appeared immensely happy with the promotion.

McGregor took to Instagram after receiving his belt and posted this:

"Received my black belt tonight from my coach, friend, and mentor, @coach_kavanagh of @sbgireland! 20 years of hard work! Thank you John for everything over the years.."

Gordon Ryan then took to the comments section to congratulate the Irishman and wrote this:

"Well deserved. Despite what people say, you're pretty exceptional on the ground, especially with mma being your main focus."

Screenshot of Ryan's comment on McGregor's post