"Take his temperature after Tom versus Cyril" - UFC legend urges caution on Jon Jones-Dana White apology drama, points to Tom Aspinall test

UFC CEO Dana White recently stated that Jon Jones has apologized to him regarding the consideration of featuring Jones in the upcoming White House card. A UFC legend cautioned against prematurely discussing Jones' potential appearance in the White House card.

Following Jones' retirement, Tom Aspinall has become the new UFC heavyweight champion. He is set to defend his title for the first time against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on Oct. 25. Despite announcing his retirement, 'Bones' has confirmed that he will come out of retirement to compete in the UFC White House card next year.

In a recent post on X, UFC legend Chael Sonnen responded to a tweet from Ariel Helwani about Jones' apology to Dana White. Sonnen suggested that attention should instead be directed towards the upcoming heavyweight championship fight. writing:

"Slow down. Take his temperature after Tom [Aspinall] versus Cyril [Gane]. There is something that he saw in Tom that he did not like. That belief will either be reinforced or challenged."

Check out Chael Sonnen's post below:

Dana White highlights his concern about booking Jon Jones for UFC White House card

A few months ago, POTUS Donald Trump announced his intention to host a UFC event on the lawns of the White House as part of the celebrations for America's 250th birthday. Jon Jones, along with many other fighters, quickly expressed their eagerness to be included on the card.

However, UFC CEO Dana White has consistently dismissed the idea of having Jones headline the White House event. In a recent interview on the Jim Rome Show, White explained his reasons for overlooking Jones, saying:

"I'm never worried about Jones not being clean for performance-enhancing drugs, and people go crazy over that. 'Shut up.' I'm not worried about that. My thing about Jon Jones is, in crunch time, bad things always happen leading up to fights and stuff. Can I count on Jon Jones?"

He added:

"I also back that up with, I do believe he's the greatest of all time. I also say, when you deal with the greats, like him or Anderson Silva, the list goes on... They're artists of a sort... It's part of the business... I like consistency."

