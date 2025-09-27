Takeru admits he wasn’t at his best in Rodtang fight: “I was not in perfect condition”

Even to this day, Takeru Segawa is still haunted by the 80-second devastation that he suffered at the hands of Rodtang Jitmuangnon in March.As he prepares for his crucial bounce-back fight at ONE 173, that stinging taste of defeat admittedly still festers.On Nov. 16, Takeru will return against ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric at Tokyo's Ariake Arena in a flyweight kickboxing battle that could be a make-or-break moment for the former K-1 world champion.While Takeru is slowly coming to terms with the setback, he couldn’t shake the feeling of regret, knowing he wasn’t at his best.‘Natural Born Krusher’ narrated in a clip posted on ONE Championship’s socials:&quot;In my last fight, I was not in perfect condition. I wanted to exchange more with Rodtang, but it ended too quickly. So, I can't stop until I fight Rodtang in perfect condition and win.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Takeru is picking up the pieces from those losses and vows to atone himself in front of his loyal Japanese following.The Team Vasileus leader enters his crucial showdown with Puric with the burning desire for redemption.If Takeru returns to his winning ways, in spectacular fashion no less, then maybe a rematch with Rodtang will be in the cards for him.Takeru insists his mindset remains as sharp as everAfter his setbacks against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang on home soil, Takeru Segawa's resolve has been questioned by some pundits.However, 'Natural Born Krusher' made it clear that these setbacks haven't dampened his passion for the sport. The Japanese striker told ONE:&quot;My mindset hasn't changed. Whether it's in Japan or overseas, every fight is the same. But since I haven't been able to win in Japan lately, I really want to show the fans here a victory this time.&quot;Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on Takeru’s redemption bid at ONE 173.