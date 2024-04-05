Takeru believes Marat Grigorian’s ‘powerful punches’ won’t be enough to put Superbon to sleep

Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa sees Marat Grigorian having a hard time unleashing his vaunted powerful punches against Superbon in their scheduled rematch.

The veteran Armenian fighter will run it back against his Thai rival at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. They will vie for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Asked by ONE Championship for his take on the Superbon-Grigorian showdown on deck, Takeru, who made his long-awaited promotional debut in January, said the sound defensive skills of the Thai superstar should continue to pose problems to Grigorian come fight night.

He said:

"His [Grigorian] strengths are the pressure he applies and powerful punches, It will be difficullt for him to KO Superbon, who has good defensive skills."

At ONE Friday Fights 58, Marat Grigorian will try to finally go over the hump and become a ONE world champion after two failed attempts at the strap previously.

He first vied for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship belt in March 2022 against then-world champion Superbon but lost by unanimous decision. Then in August last year, he made another go at the world title against reigning world champion Chingiz Allazov but also lost by decision.

Heading into ONE Friday Fights 58, Marat Grigorian is coming off an impressive third-round knockout of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong back in January.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian out to bounce back in rematch with Superbon

Marat Grigorian acknowledges that Superbon was the better fighter in their previous fight. It is something he looks to redeem himself from when they lock horns once again at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand.

The Armenian striker lost to former divisional king Superbon in March 2022 by unanimous decision. With the benefit of hindsight, the 32-year-old Hemmers Gym affiliate said he did lose in the match and now he wants to move on from it by coming back with a win in their rematch.

He shared to Sportsmanor in an interview:

"There's not much to say about that fight. He did a good job. I was at the time very prepared. He deserved to win. My body was just not working on the day. It's not an excuse or anything."

Check out what he had to say below:

Superbon-Grigorian II is the headlining match at ONE Friday Fights 58, which will also feature topnotch Muay Thai contests, including that between Nong-O Hama and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in an all-Thai bantamweight showdown

