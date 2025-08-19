Takeru calls on Japanese fans for ‘final chapter’: “It’s a hugely important bout”

The Japanese kickboxing legend, Takeru Segawa, called on his countrymen not to miss his scheduled match later this year. He said the contest is hugely important, as it sets him up for what he calls the final chapter in his illustrious career.'The Natural Born Crusher' will plunge into ONE Championship action on Nov. 16 at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. He will battle veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing clash.In an interview with the promotion, 34-year-old Takeru spoke about the importance of his next match and why Japanese fans should come and catch it. He highlighted using the contest to prepare himself for a possible rematch with Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon before deciding to retire or not.The Team Vasileus standout said:&quot;It’s a hugely important bout for my career, and one that could be the key step toward the ‘final chapter’ — my rematch with Rodtang. I hope everyone will come to the arena and give me their support.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTakeru was last in action in March in Japan in a long-sought showdown with Rodtang. Unfortunately, he only lasted 80 seconds as he was knocked out by 'The Iron Man' in the opening round.It was a defeat that he admitted left a major sting and something he is looking to bounce back from at ONE 173.Waiting for Takeru in his next fight and looking to frustrate him in front of the hometown fans is Puric, a 40-year-old himself seeking a big win after dropping his last two matches.For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.Takeru trains in United States for match at ONE 173Takeru is determined to chalk up a victory over Denis Puric at ONE 173, for which he is preparing in the United States.The former K-1 star recently set up camp at Boxing Works in Southern California, where he works on his game preparing for Puric in their scheduled match.He shared what went down at the premier boxing, Muay Thai, and kickboxing facility and touted a successful training, writing on one of his posts on Instagram:&quot;USA training camp completed successfully 🇺🇸. Getting my mind and body ready for the game from here. I'm going to win!&quot;Takeru joined ONE Championship in 2023, but his journey in the promotion has been rough so far, going 1-2 in his first three matches.