Takeru confident his superior 'mental strength and punching power' will carry him to victory against Denis Puric

Former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa is leaving no doubt about how he expects his clash with Denis Puric to end.The Team Vasileus star will face the Bosnian-Canadian veteran in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, the 34-year-old Japanese striker spoke with ONE Championship and made a bold prediction about his path to victory.&quot;When it comes to mental strength and punching power, I believe I won't lose. In the end, I will win by KO in a striking exchange,&quot; Takeru said.The confidence from 'Natural Born Krusher' reflects his decorated career and reputation as one of kickboxing's most explosive finishers.Takeru has built his legacy on devastating knockout power and the ability to end fights in spectacular fashion.He'll look to do the same against the 40-year-old Puric, who brings his own cerebral IQ and dangerous striking to the matchup. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTakeru is extremely keen on running it back with RodtangTakeru heads back into action, looking to put memories of his last fight to bed.At ONE 172 in Saitama this past March, the Team Vasileus man suffered a shocking 80-second knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their kickboxing super fight.Besides being motivated to return to the winner's column, the Japanese warrior hopes to put on an impressive performance against Puric at ONE 173 and earn his way to another battle against the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.&quot;My biggest motivation is to get revenge on Rodtang. Signing with ONE was to fight Rodtang. I want to face him again in the best condition possible,&quot; he told the promotion in the same pre-fight interview.Rodtang will also see action at ONE 173 in Tokyo on Sunday, November 16.'The Iron Man' crosses paths with Nong-O Hama in what should be an all-Thai classic. The vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title will be up for grabs for the man who emerges victorious.Combat sports enthusiasts who want to catch all the action unfold live and in person in Tokyo on November 16 can secure their seats here. Meanwhile, how-to-watch details will be available at watch.onefc.com.