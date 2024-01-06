“Talk facts, not baseless stereotypes” - Song Yadong responds to UFC champion Sean Strickland's controversial remarks on China

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has once again stirred the pot with a controversial remark about China, sparking a social media exchange with Chinese fighter Song Yadong.

Known for his candid and occasionally provocative statements, Strickland took to X to share his unfiltered thoughts on China, blaming the country for the Covid-19 pandemic and making a taunting reference to their exports, stating:

"China's biggest exports..... Plastic and Covid...."

The comments did not go unnoticed by Yadong, who addressed Strickland directly in response to the contentious remarks. Despite acknowledging Strickland's prowess as a fighter, Yadong urged him to focus on facts rather than relying on baseless stereotypes.

His response read:

"Hey champ, I respect your skills as a fighter, but we should be talking facts, not baseless stereotypes. As athletes, we ought to focus on what we know best and avoid making unfounded comments. Let's set a good example, alright?"

Check out the exchange between the two fighters below:

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Strickland has courted controversy regarding comments about China. Previously, he had generated headlines by referring to Israel Adesanya as Chinese ahead of UFC 293. At the pre-event presser, 'Tarzan' said:

"That little Chinese sl*t or China make it happen... I'm trying to represent for America. I'm trying to represent for Australia. I'll tell you what Australians, I'm more Australian than f**king Izzy. Izzy is a Chinese man." [at 2:50 mark in the video]

Sean Strickland opens up on haunting childhood memories and the impact of martial arts on his mental health

On a recent episode of Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, Sean Strickland shared personal details about his difficult childhood experiences. 'Tarzan', who is known for his controversial personality, explained that he turns to martial arts as a way to cope with his haunting memories and intense emotions.

He openly discussed the negative influence his parents had on his personality and the dark thoughts and urge to harm others that he still experiences:

"If it wasn't for fighting, bro, I'd be in jail. I truly have a deep-down urge to kll somebody. It doesn't go away. I don't know what it is... So when I train, it gives me the tools to process it... If you'd let me kll a man, I can't, but [I would be happy]."

Check out Sean Strickland share his difficult childhood experiences below (01:37:00 mark):